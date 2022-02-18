Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

HSIC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,052. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after acquiring an additional 209,220 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

