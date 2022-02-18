Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

HT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 370,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $402.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

