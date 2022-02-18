Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.15.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.01. 1,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,991. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

