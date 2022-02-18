HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Shares Up 4.2%

HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

