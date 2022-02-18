HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Shares Up 4.2%

HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62.
About HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HG (STLYD)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.