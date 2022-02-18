HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 99.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,122,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $293.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

