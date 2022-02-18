HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 997 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

