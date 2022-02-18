HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,828 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,139,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,702,000 after purchasing an additional 166,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

Shares of CM stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

