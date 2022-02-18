HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $60.25 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.