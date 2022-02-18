Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Holdings Decreased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,950,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299,350 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $129,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. 26,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,772. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

