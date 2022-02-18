Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.07.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $153.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $400,946,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $352,916,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,656,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

