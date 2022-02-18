Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.07.
Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $153.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $400,946,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $352,916,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,656,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.