Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hims & Hers Health.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $112,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $63,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after buying an additional 2,086,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 833,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMS stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

