HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $87,800.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

