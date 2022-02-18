HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.36% of HollyFrontier worth $73,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

HFC opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

