Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Trading Up 1.8%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 18,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 9,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

