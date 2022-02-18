Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOK shares. Morgan Stanley cut Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,385,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 540,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 221,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 1,378.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 671,251 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOK opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

