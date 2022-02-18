Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 56281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $27,738,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

