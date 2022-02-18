Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $89.75. Approximately 916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.11.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

