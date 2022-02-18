Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,055,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after buying an additional 37,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 283,682 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $77,935,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.