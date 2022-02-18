Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,569.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $138.80.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.