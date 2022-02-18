Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 795.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.