Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $98.70 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.24. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $1,274,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,351 shares of company stock worth $3,145,673. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

