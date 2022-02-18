Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 420,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Atkore by 4,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Atkore by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 260,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,007 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

