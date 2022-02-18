Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,565 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after buying an additional 1,028,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,730,000 after buying an additional 354,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,397,000 after purchasing an additional 241,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $3,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.