Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Shares of HUBB opened at $180.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.32. Hubbell has a one year low of $165.26 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,178,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

