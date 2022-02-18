Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

HPP opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 84,673 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

