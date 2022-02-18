Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $50.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

