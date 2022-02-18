Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $50.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
