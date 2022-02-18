Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 165,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,930,362 shares.The stock last traded at $41.12 and had previously closed at $39.65.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

