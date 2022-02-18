Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 4,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

