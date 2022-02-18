iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 407,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 416.7 days.

IAFNF stock remained flat at $$63.56 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.