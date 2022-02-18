iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at National Bankshares

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cormark lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.06.

Shares of IAG opened at C$80.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$63.02 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.77. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

