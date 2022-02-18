IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of IBEX opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $306.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.99.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IBEX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IBEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IBEX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

