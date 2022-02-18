IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

