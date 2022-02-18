Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 23.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 5.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.77 on Friday, reaching $313.07. 8,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.52 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.