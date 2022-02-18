ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
