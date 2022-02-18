ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

