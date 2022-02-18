Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:IMO opened at $44.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

