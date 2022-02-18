Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $26,803.35 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 280.64 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Capital International Investors raised its position in Inari Medical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,815,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,006,000 after purchasing an additional 338,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,513,000 after buying an additional 124,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.