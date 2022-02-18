Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $26,803.35 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NARI opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 280.64 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $127.42.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
