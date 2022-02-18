Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Up 33.1% in January

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 984,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,015. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $80.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.
In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $1,044,022. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.