Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Up 33.1% in January

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 984,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,015. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $1,044,022. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.