Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($55.00) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($59.66) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.60 ($50.68).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.