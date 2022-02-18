InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 104,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ INM opened at $1.12 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

