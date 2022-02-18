Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives $24.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 278.40 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $20.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1431 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -68.29%.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

