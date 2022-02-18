Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$0.94. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.04.

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

