Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,734,027.78 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.
NASDAQ:RILY opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $91.24.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
