Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,734,027.78 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.