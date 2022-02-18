Insider Buying: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Acquires $106,700.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

InfuSystem stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $211.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 7.2% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 126.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.