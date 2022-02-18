Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires 18 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($24.68) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($444.28).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,772.50 ($23.99) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,702 ($23.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($45.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,951.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,422.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.89) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.48) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.96) to GBX 2,320 ($31.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.38) to GBX 2,290 ($30.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,443.33 ($33.06).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

