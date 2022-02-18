Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires 18 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($24.68) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($444.28).
Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,772.50 ($23.99) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,702 ($23.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($45.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,951.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,422.64.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 0.88%.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
