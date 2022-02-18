Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Insider Sells $452,500.00 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

