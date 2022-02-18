Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Sells 2,425 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Katherine M. Lee sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.81, for a total value of C$465,134.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,709,286.59.

Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

