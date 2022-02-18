Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells 103,605 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $248,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 37,042,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,557,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $22.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 20.6% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
