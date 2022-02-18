Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells 103,605 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $248,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 37,042,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,557,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 20.6% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.