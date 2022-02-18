Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE COUR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 556,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,635. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,142.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 857,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

