Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jose Luis Figueroa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$362,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns -25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($362,550).
Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$25.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.63.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
