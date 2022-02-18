Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jose Luis Figueroa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$362,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns -25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($362,550).

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$25.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.