Insider Selling: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

